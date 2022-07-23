Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,356 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,214 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 1.7% of Metis Global Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $14,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $7,918,804,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 100.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $46,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686,913 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Tesla by 38,084.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,579,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,005 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Tesla by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,309,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,579 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Tesla by 3,344.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 616,255 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $659,544,000 after acquiring an additional 598,366 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $816.73. 34,490,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,265,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.40, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $710.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $855.46. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $620.57 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. Tesla’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Tesla from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tesla from $385.00 to $410.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $851.79.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,823,070.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,402 shares in the company, valued at $44,823,980.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,823,070.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,402 shares in the company, valued at $44,823,980.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total value of $2,618,385.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,386,378.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.