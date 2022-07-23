Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share.
Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $56.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.28. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.54. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $48.79 and a 12-month high of $71.60.
In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,652 shares in the company, valued at $3,569,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa bought 2,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.91 per share, with a total value of $111,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,909.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,652 shares in the company, valued at $3,569,904. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,345. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TCBI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $66.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.13.
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
