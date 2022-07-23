Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $56.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.28. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.54. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $48.79 and a 12-month high of $71.60.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,652 shares in the company, valued at $3,569,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa bought 2,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.91 per share, with a total value of $111,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,909.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,652 shares in the company, valued at $3,569,904. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,345. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TCBI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $66.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.13.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

