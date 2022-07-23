Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Stephens to $66.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised Texas Capital Bancshares from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.13.
Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Up 2.3 %
TCBI opened at $56.94 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $48.79 and a twelve month high of $71.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.54.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 46,810 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,202.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,569,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.25 per share, with a total value of $100,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,810 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,202.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 20,700 shares of company stock worth $1,087,345 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 174,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,198,000 after acquiring an additional 16,343 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 102,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 53,631 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 883,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,666,000 after acquiring an additional 41,899 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,050,000. 97.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Texas Capital Bancshares
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
