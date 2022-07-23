Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Stephens to $66.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised Texas Capital Bancshares from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.13.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Up 2.3 %

TCBI opened at $56.94 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $48.79 and a twelve month high of $71.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.15). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 46,810 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,202.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,569,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.25 per share, with a total value of $100,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,810 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,202.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 20,700 shares of company stock worth $1,087,345 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 174,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,198,000 after acquiring an additional 16,343 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 102,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 53,631 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 883,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,666,000 after acquiring an additional 41,899 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,050,000. 97.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

