The Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $192.03

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 192.03 ($2.30) and traded as low as GBX 137.55 ($1.64). The Alumasc Group shares last traded at GBX 139 ($1.66), with a volume of 21,300 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 166.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 191.33. The stock has a market cap of £50.95 million and a PE ratio of 705.00.

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building products, systems, and solutions in Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. The company operates through Water Management, Building Envelope, and Housebuilding Products segments. It offers water management solutions for urban water management in the areas of gutters and downpipes, building drainage, drainage and access covers, and fascia soffit copings under the Alumasc, Skyline, Rainwater, Harmer, Wade, and Gatic brands; building envelope solutions, such as roof waterproofing systems, green and landscaped garden roofing, architectural screening, ventilation louvres, solar shading, and off-site constructed modular balconies under the Roof-Pro, Alumasc, and Levolux brands; and housebuilding products under the timloc brand.

