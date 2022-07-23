The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.44.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

CG stock opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $60.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.75.

The Carlyle Group Increases Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.24). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The firm had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 17.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $77,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,249,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,083,733.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Carlyle Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 57,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 495.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,325,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

