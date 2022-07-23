The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $10,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $747,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $123.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.08.

Insider Activity

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 4,341 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.55 per share, with a total value of $297,575.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,658,394.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $62.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.70. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 33.09%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Further Reading

