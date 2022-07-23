The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Bought by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Chemours by 315.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,287,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,888 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chemours by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,350,000 after acquiring an additional 588,765 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chemours by 218.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 788,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,476,000 after buying an additional 541,327 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemours by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,690,000 after buying an additional 408,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemours by 2,195.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 354,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after buying an additional 338,895 shares during the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemours stock opened at $33.56 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 76.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.27%.

In other news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 20,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $807,201.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,543,375.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Newman sold 197,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $7,929,815.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,092,676.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 20,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $807,201.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,543,375.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,280 shares of company stock valued at $11,989,133 over the last 90 days. 3.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Chemours to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

