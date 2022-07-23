The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to Issue $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.
Coca-Cola has a dividend payout ratio of 66.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Coca-Cola to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.7%.
Coca-Cola Stock Performance
KO opened at $61.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,787,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,787,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Somerville Kurt F increased its position in Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management increased its position in Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 65,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 5.0% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have commented on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.06.
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
