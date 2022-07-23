The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. CIBC downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.38.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $68.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.33 and a beta of 1.04. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $56.19 and a 12 month high of $91.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,381,000 after buying an additional 975,727 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,482,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,939,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,803,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,240,000 after buying an additional 570,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,638,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,005,000 after buying an additional 365,533 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.