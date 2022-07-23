The Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $955.62

The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 955.62 ($11.42) and traded as high as GBX 1,500 ($17.93). The Go-Ahead Group shares last traded at GBX 1,488 ($17.79), with a volume of 188,034 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of The Go-Ahead Group to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 1,000 ($11.95) to GBX 1,600 ($19.13) in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

The Go-Ahead Group Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,364.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 961.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £641.62 million and a P/E ratio of -13.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.65.

The Go-Ahead Group Company Profile

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides road and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Regional Bus, London & International Bus, UK Rail, and International Rail. The company offers bus operation services; and rail replacement, sub-leasing of rolling stock, maintenance and cleaning, and other contracted services.

