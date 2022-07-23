The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $9.40 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings of $9.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $9.31. The consensus estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group’s current full-year earnings is $34.81 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $10.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $11.39 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $10.71 EPS.
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.02 EPS.
The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance
The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $323.93 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.97. The company has a market capitalization of $111.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17.
The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.09%.
Insider Activity
In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $1,732,581.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,130,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,989,710.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock worth $25,684,252 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About The Goldman Sachs Group
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.
