The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “GBX 5,700” Price Target for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,700 ($68.14) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,800 ($57.38) to GBX 4,500 ($53.80) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,800 ($69.34) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,420 ($64.79) to GBX 5,300 ($63.36) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,800 ($81.29) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($71.73) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,333.08 ($63.75).

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

LON RIO opened at GBX 4,772 ($57.05) on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,354 ($52.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,343 ($75.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £77.33 billion and a PE ratio of 436.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,243.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,512.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($64.20), for a total value of £40,919.40 ($48,917.39).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

