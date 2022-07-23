The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Purchased by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,390,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,512,636,000 after acquiring an additional 426,489 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,776,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,524,000 after acquiring an additional 899,103 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,803,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,028,000 after purchasing an additional 775,502 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,198,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,584,000 after purchasing an additional 176,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,704,000 after purchasing an additional 188,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IPG shares. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Macquarie lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

In related news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $204,215.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,845.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller bought 6,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.26 per share, with a total value of $224,970.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,187.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $204,215.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,845.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.21. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.77%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

