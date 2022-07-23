The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.36.

NYT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of New York Times from $54.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of New York Times from $56.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of New York Times from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of New York Times from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Times

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in New York Times during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Price Performance

Shares of New York Times stock opened at $31.01 on Friday. New York Times has a fifty-two week low of $27.63 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.48.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. New York Times had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that New York Times will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

