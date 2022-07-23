The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lessened its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,130,000 after acquiring an additional 11,436 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Trade Desk by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $464,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in Trade Desk by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trade Desk news, Director David B. Wells acquired 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 106,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $47.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.11. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.28 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

Trade Desk Profile

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

