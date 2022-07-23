Theta Fuel Market Capitalization Reaches $309.58 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 23rd. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $309.58 million and $23.62 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0584 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00104121 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000560 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00018940 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.12 or 0.00242803 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00041385 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008003 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000172 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

