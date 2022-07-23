Thorstarter One Day Volume Reaches $40,923.00 (XRUNE)

Thorstarter (XRUNE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Thorstarter coin can currently be purchased for $0.0214 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Thorstarter has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. Thorstarter has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $40,923.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004527 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00016917 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00032368 BTC.

Thorstarter Profile

Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter.

Thorstarter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thorstarter directly using U.S. dollars.

