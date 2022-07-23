Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$8.23 and last traded at C$8.21. Approximately 108,606 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 125,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.09.

TF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$10.50 target price (up previously from C$10.40) on shares of Timbercreek Financial in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Laurentian decreased their price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.10. The stock has a market cap of C$690.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15. The company has a current ratio of 37.07, a quick ratio of 36.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.47.

Timbercreek Financial ( TSE:TF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$22.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.80 million. Analysts forecast that Timbercreek Financial Corp. will post 0.7191134 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 143.75%.

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

