Toncoin (TON) Trading Down 0.6% Over Last Week

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $1.13 billion and approximately $1.80 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Toncoin has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00004046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004386 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001575 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002141 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016430 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001815 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00032407 BTC.
About Toncoin
Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.
Buying and Selling Toncoin
