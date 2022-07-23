Topaz Energy (TPZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.26 per share for the quarter.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$81.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$81.50 million.

Topaz Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

TPZ opened at C$19.86 on Friday. Topaz Energy has a 1-year low of C$14.90 and a 1-year high of C$24.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$21.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.59.

Topaz Energy Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 364.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TPZ. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mike Rose bought 10,000 shares of Topaz Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$23.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$233,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 433,470 shares in the company, valued at C$10,105,399.42.

About Topaz Energy

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Featured Articles

