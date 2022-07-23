Torray LLC Grows Holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Torray LLC raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,206 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $618,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,894,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,367,000 after acquiring an additional 234,850 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $886,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,320,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,944,000 after acquiring an additional 783,621 shares during the period.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $16.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.68, a current ratio of 15.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $49.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RCKT. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.75.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.