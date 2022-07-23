TouchCon (TOC) Reaches Market Cap of $3.63 Million

TouchCon (TOC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, TouchCon has traded 51.1% lower against the dollar. One TouchCon coin can now be purchased for $0.0229 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges. TouchCon has a total market cap of $3.63 million and approximately $42.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97.55 or 0.00438077 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000178 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000342 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000796 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.87 or 0.02330131 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.13 or 0.00350872 BTC.

TouchCon Coin Profile

TouchCon (CRYPTO:TOC) is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,400,100 coins. The official message board for TouchCon is medium.com/@touchconinfo. TouchCon’s official website is www.touchcon.org. TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TouchCon

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

