Trabzonspor Fan Token (TRA) Price Up 5.2% This Week

Trabzonspor Fan Token (TRA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Trabzonspor Fan Token has a market cap of $4.61 million and $3.36 million worth of Trabzonspor Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Trabzonspor Fan Token has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One Trabzonspor Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $1.96 or 0.00008798 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Trabzonspor Fan Token alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00023552 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.61 or 0.00250163 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000880 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000952 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Trabzonspor Fan Token Profile

Trabzonspor Fan Token (CRYPTO:TRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,356,284 coins. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official website is www.trabzonspor.org.tr/tr. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @tetracurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Trabzonspor Fan Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tetra is a Proof of Work Scrypt coin backed by Silver. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trabzonspor Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trabzonspor Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trabzonspor Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trabzonspor Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trabzonspor Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.