Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given a $253.00 Price Target by Piper Sandler Analysts

Piper Sandler set a $253.00 price target on Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Tractor Supply from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $239.95.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $194.89 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.20%.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $263,044,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 652,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,682,000 after acquiring an additional 377,552 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 18.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,069,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,889,000 after acquiring an additional 322,567 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth about $70,604,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 257.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 394,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,810,000 after acquiring an additional 284,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

