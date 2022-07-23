Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Guggenheim to $225.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TSCO. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $239.95.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 1.8 %

TSCO opened at $194.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.58. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,994,964,000 after buying an additional 46,672 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,113,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,593,549,000 after buying an additional 102,904 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,982,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,188,793,000 after buying an additional 170,276 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,159,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $514,039,000 after buying an additional 58,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,069,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,889,000 after buying an additional 322,567 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

