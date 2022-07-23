Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. Tractor Supply updated its FY22 guidance to $9.48-9.60 EPS.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $3.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.89. 1,522,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,077. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.58. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSCO. Gordon Haskett downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.95.

In other news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.