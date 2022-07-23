Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.48-9.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.95-14.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.87 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $239.95.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO stock opened at $194.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.58.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

