TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) Price Tops $0.0005

TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 23rd. In the last week, TRAVA.FINANCE has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. TRAVA.FINANCE has a market capitalization of $313,514.69 and approximately $223,193.00 worth of TRAVA.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRAVA.FINANCE coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004491 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001596 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00016366 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001846 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00032582 BTC.
TRAVA.FINANCE Coin Profile
TRAVA.FINANCE’s total supply is 4,745,402,993 coins and its circulating supply is 654,921,854 coins.
Buying and Selling TRAVA.FINANCE
Receive News & Updates for TRAVA.FINANCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRAVA.FINANCE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.