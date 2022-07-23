TRAXIA Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (TM2)

TRAXIA (TM2) traded up 28.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 23rd. TRAXIA has a market cap of $20,222.56 and approximately $88.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TRAXIA has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. One TRAXIA coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004499 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016876 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00032603 BTC.

About TRAXIA

TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 328,320,714 coins. TRAXIA’s official message board is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia. TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRAXIA’s official website is traxia.co.

Buying and Selling TRAXIA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRAXIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRAXIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRAXIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

