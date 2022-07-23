Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

NYSE:TPH opened at $19.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.03. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Trading of Tri Pointe Homes

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 25.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 28.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 53.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

