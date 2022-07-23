Triumph Capital Management Acquires New Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 13,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 4.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter worth $588,000. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Cintas from $458.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.00.

Cintas Price Performance

CTAS stock opened at $396.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $461.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $377.63 and a 200 day moving average of $388.22. The company has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.45.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.