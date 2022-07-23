Triumph Capital Management Increases Stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNK. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 7,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $94.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.45. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $89.81 and a twelve month high of $110.14.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.