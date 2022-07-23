Triumph Capital Management Makes New Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.83.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $288.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $284.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.58. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $261.77 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $182.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,278 shares of company stock worth $2,814,334 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

