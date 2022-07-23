Triumph Capital Management Purchases 1,110 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Triumph Capital Management increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,665 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MU. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 285.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,029 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.42.

Micron Technology Stock Down 3.7 %

Micron Technology stock opened at $61.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.43. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

