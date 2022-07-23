Triumph Capital Management Purchases 3,305 Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Global-e Online were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLBE. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,450,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the fourth quarter worth $103,772,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the fourth quarter worth $455,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Global-e Online during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Global-e Online by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on GLBE. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Global-e Online from $70.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.11.

Global-e Online Trading Down 8.6 %

Shares of GLBE stock opened at $23.32 on Friday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $83.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.24.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $76.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.67 million. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 46.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Global-e Online Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.