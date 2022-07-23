Triumph Capital Management Sells 1,407 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN)

Triumph Capital Management trimmed its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at about $650,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 373.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 49,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 38,880 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Trading Down 0.6 %

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $32.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.89 and its 200-day moving average is $33.31.

