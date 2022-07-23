Triumph Capital Management Takes $299,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VBK stock opened at $211.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.88. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $186.95 and a 1-year high of $306.78.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.