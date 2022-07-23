Triumph Capital Management Takes Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,300,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,708,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 253.6% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 11,894 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $614,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of STIP stock opened at $101.79 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.45 and a 52 week high of $107.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.94.

