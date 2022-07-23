Triumph Capital Management Takes Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,300,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,708,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 253.6% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 11,894 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $614,000.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of STIP stock opened at $101.79 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.45 and a 52 week high of $107.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.94.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.