Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TFC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.58.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:TFC traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $48.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,635,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,123,066. The stock has a market cap of $64.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.70. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $68.95.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,692.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Truist Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 292,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,144,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 142,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,363,000 after buying an additional 11,012 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

