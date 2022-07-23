Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.02% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TFC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.58.
Truist Financial Stock Performance
NYSE:TFC traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $48.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,635,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,123,066. The stock has a market cap of $64.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.70. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $68.95.
Insider Activity at Truist Financial
In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,692.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Truist Financial
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 292,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,144,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 142,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,363,000 after buying an additional 11,012 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.
Truist Financial Company Profile
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
