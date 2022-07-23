Trust Wallet Token Trading Up 6.3% Over Last Week (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. One Trust Wallet Token coin can now be bought for $0.86 or 0.00003866 BTC on major exchanges. Trust Wallet Token has a market cap of $358.70 million and $17.95 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004491 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00016366 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00032582 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Profile

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 coins and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 coins. Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog.

Trust Wallet Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here. Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps. Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet. “

