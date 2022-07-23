Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Cut to Neutral at BWS Financial

BWS Financial cut shares of Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TUEM stock opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. Tuesday Morning has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $4.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.48.

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Tuesday Morning had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 67.85%. The business had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.16 million. Analysts anticipate that Tuesday Morning will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Tuesday Morning by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 5,538,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,511 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tuesday Morning by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 896,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 102,025 shares during the period. Empirical Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tuesday Morning by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 109,656 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in Tuesday Morning by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 877,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 78,100 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in Tuesday Morning by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,810,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 310,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 09, 2021, it operated approximately 489 stores in 40 states.

