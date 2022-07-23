Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Cut to Neutral at BWS Financial

BWS Financial cut shares of Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Tuesday Morning Price Performance
TUEM stock opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. Tuesday Morning has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $4.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.48.
Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Tuesday Morning had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 67.85%. The business had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.16 million. Analysts anticipate that Tuesday Morning will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tuesday Morning
About Tuesday Morning
Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 09, 2021, it operated approximately 489 stores in 40 states.
