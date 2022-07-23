Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Lowered to $150.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Twilio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $220.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $228.88.
Twilio Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $87.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. Twilio has a 1 year low of $77.14 and a 1 year high of $412.68.
Insider Activity at Twilio
In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,320.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,320.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $380,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,242 shares of company stock worth $1,374,510 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 864.7% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Greycroft LP acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 255.1% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.
About Twilio
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
Read More
