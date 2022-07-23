Twinci Market Capitalization Tops $12,324.11 (TWIN)

Twinci (TWIN) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Twinci has a total market capitalization of $12,324.11 and $47,606.00 worth of Twinci was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Twinci coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0616 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Twinci has traded 13% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004383 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001576 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002139 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00016361 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001816 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00032441 BTC.
Twinci Profile
Twinci’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 200,000 coins. Twinci’s official Twitter account is @twinciio.
Buying and Selling Twinci
