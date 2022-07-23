U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Given a $50.00 Price Target by Piper Sandler Analysts

Piper Sandler set a $50.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of USB stock opened at $47.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $43.74 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 42,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

