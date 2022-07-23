U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup to $52.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.47.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

USB opened at $47.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.25 and its 200-day moving average is $52.92. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $43.74 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $70.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,942,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,810 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,457,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,179,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,496 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,300,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,393,153,000 after purchasing an additional 190,720 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,287,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,145,000 after purchasing an additional 493,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.