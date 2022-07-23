U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stake Cut by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 28,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 75,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE USB opened at $47.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $43.74 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.25 and a 200-day moving average of $52.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

