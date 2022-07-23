Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 862,170 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,333 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $30,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.03.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $23.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $48.88.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

