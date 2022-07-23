Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Lowered to $35.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UBER. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.03.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.07. The company has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at $37,982,474.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $635,212,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $594,489,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,538,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,077,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,606,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

