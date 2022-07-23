Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Downgraded by Benchmark to “Sell”

Benchmark downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €55.00 ($55.56) to €53.00 ($53.54) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €40.00 ($40.40) to €45.00 ($45.45) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €40.00 ($40.40) to €42.00 ($42.42) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.25.

Ubisoft Entertainment Stock Performance

OTCMKTS UBSFY opened at $8.33 on Friday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $13.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

About Ubisoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

