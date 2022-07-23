UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Acquired by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 849.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 157,324 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,753 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 51.6% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,689 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 36,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new position in UBS Group in the first quarter valued at $1,421,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group in the first quarter valued at $1,248,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in UBS Group in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 20 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BNP Paribas lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.05.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.98. The company has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $15.04 and a 12-month high of $21.49.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

